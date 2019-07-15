For just $250 get a PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

If you want to get a taste of the best PlayStation 4 has to offer for a bargain price, you need to snap up this $250 PS4 Slim bundle right now. It comes with the PS4 Slim 1TB console, Spider-Man PS4 and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. That's a saving of over $108, and this is just one of the Amazon Prime Day game deals we've seen already.

A normal PS4 Slim 1TB console is currently selling for $300 on Amazon, so this deal knocks $50 off that price and throws in two of the best games on the system. It saves you around 30%, so act fast to make sure don't miss out.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Hits Bundle | $250 on Amazon

A price of $250 is already a respectable saving on the lighter, sexier PS4 Slim, but on Amazon Prime Day you can also get Spider-Man PS4 and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. It's a rare bundle and a massive discount, and it won't last long. What are you waiting for?View Deal

It's fair to say Spider-Man PS4 is one of the best games the console has, and the perfect antidote to any Spider-Man: Far From Home feels you might currently be dealing with. Web swing your way around New York as Peter Parker, battling Wilson Fisk, Mr Negative, and any crime you happen to sense.

Horizon Zero Dawn might be a little older, but still has a lot to offer, from a lush, intricate world to explore, to massive metal creatures to battle, to a story that will suck you in quicker than a hot tar pit.

If you don't already have a PS4, now is the time to get one. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriberto take advantage of the hottest Amazon Prime Day game deals. Don't fancy signing up long-term? No problem. We'd advise using the free trial and then cancelling your membership once the event is over.

