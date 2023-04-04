Final Fantasy 16 blazes onto PLAY's new cover

PLAY #26 is out now! The beautiful face of Final Fantasy 16's Clive adorns this fiery cover as we sit down with the developers to discuss how this latest darker entry sets itself apart from its predecessors. Plus, the verdicts on Resident Evil 4 and Wo Long, a feature lifting the curtain on gaming's magical moments, hands-on with the next big MMORPG, and more!

How Final Fantasy 16 reinvents the series

This iconic RPG series is no stranger to change and, after a seven year wait, the next mainline entry is shaping up to be the perfect blend of the familiar and radically new. After trying Final Fantasy 16 for ourselves, we sit down with the developers to discuss everything from the overhauled combat system to its diverse cast of characters.

This is perhaps the biggest upcoming PS5 exclusive, so buckle up for a comprehensive deep dive. From dynamic real-time combat to gorgeously-lit dungeons, we've got so much to share regarding its mechanical intricacies and all-new dark fantasy setting.

Behind gaming's magical moments

When we're not wielding magic spells in Final Fantasy 16, we're wondering what exactly makes magic in games so... spellbinding. Luckily, we've got a whole host of experts on hand to answer that very question.

From a physicist's perspective on Half-Life 2 to a tarot reader's take on The World Ends With You, in Spell Of The Game we dive deep into some of gaming's most magical mechanics. If you're interested in lifting the curtain on some of your favourite games, this is one you won't want to miss.

Hands-on with Wayfinder, your next big MMORPG

Looking for a fresh take on the MMORPG? In this month's previews, we start by examining Wayfinder, a promising free-to-play MMORPG that already seems ready to shake up the genre.

Also don't miss our final impressions on the zany zombie-slaying RPG Dead Island 2 and, elsewhere, our thoughts on Darkest Dungeon II, Age of Wonders 4, and much more!

The excellent Resident Evil 4 leads our reviews

This survival horror classic comes back from the dead with a groundbreaking remake and six whole pages of glowing praise to show for it. Shooting your way through rural Spain as Leon Kennedy feels just as fresh today as it did in '05 thanks to all the cutting-edge enhancements offered by the excellent RE Engine and more powerful PS5 hardware.

If you haven't managed to get your hands on the latest system, we also loved our time with the punishing cross-generation Wuxia epic Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and the sublime RPG Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society.

Extended Play: Battlefield 2042, Hitman 3, and more

In Extended Play, our resident Battlefield 2042 enjoyer comes back for a look at the game's latest seasonal update. After months of disappointment, is this meaty content injection going to be enough to bring the beleaguered shooter back from the edge?

Meanwhile, it's safe to say that everyone else had a far better time tackling the latest DLC for old favourites Marvel's Midnight Suns, Bonfire Peaks, and Dead by Daylight before finshing things off with a quick look at Hitman 3's new freelancer mode.

RetroStation: Vita classic Severed still shines

As always, we round off this issue with a blast from the past in RetroStation. This month we kick things off by going back to Severed, the snappy PS Vita puzzler that lent the flailing portable a helping hand.

We also collected your thoughts on Life Is Strange over on social media, defended Ubisoft's armless hero Rayman from scrutiny, and charted a brief history of remakes. Find all this plus extra retro goodness inside.

