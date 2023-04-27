Fast and Furious franchise officially ending in 2025

It's nearly the end of the road for the Fast and Furious franchise, and now we have a better idea of when exactly the engine is going to shut off – the final Fast movie will be released in 2025, according to star Vin Diesel.

"This summer is only the beginning of Fast 10," Diesel told the crowd at this year's CinemaCon (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)). "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast 10 will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025."

He continued: "Fast is now the longest franchise in motion picture history with the same actors playing the same characters. This is our family, the audience is our family, and as we were building towards this achievement we attracted directors who brought their own magic to the saga... I'm proud to say for nearly two decades the Fast films have been the most successful film of every one of our directors."

Fast 10 helmer Louis Leterrier is returning to the director's seat for the final installment of a saga that began back in 2001 with Rob Cohen directing. Diesel has played street racer Dominic Toretto since the first movie, along with an ensemble cast that has included names like the late Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and Sung Kang.

Before we hit the brakes on the franchise, though, Fast 10 zooms onto the big screen on May 19. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.