Fantagraphics collects every classic EC Comics Ray Bradbury adaptation in Home to Stay!

It's been 70 years since EC Comics adapted classic Ray Bradbury stories into comics, and now Fantagraphics is publishing them all in one collected volume - including the unauthorized ones.

Home to Stay!: The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories (opens in new tab) includes every comics adaptation - a whopping 25 stories - published by EC Comics between 1951 and 1954, with black-and-white art by Johnny Craig, Reed Crandall, Jack Davis, Will Elder, George Evans, Frank Frazetta, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, Bernard Krigstein, Joe Orlando, John Severin, Angelo Torres, Al Williamson, and Wallace Wood.

The oversized, coffee table-style collection also features 10 additional "unauthorized" comics, introductions by authors Greg Bear and Ted White, and Bradbury's own reflections on the comics included.

Home to Stay! contains the titular story, which combines two of Bradbury's sci-fi stories in a way that he proclaimed actually topped his originals, drawn by Al Feldstein and Wallace Wood; "A Sound of Thunder," a time-travel-gone-wrong story illustrated by Al Williamson and Angelo Torres; "Touch and Go," a psychological thriller drawn by Johnny Craig; "The Million Years Picnic" drawn by Will Elder; "I, Rocket," drawn by Williamson and Frank Frazetta; "Zero Hour," illustrated by Jack Kamen; "Mars Is Heaven," illustrated by Wood; and "There Will Come Soft Rains..." drawn by Wood.

Newsarama readers can check out the titular story, "Home to Stay!" in the gallery below.

Home to Stay!: The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories will be available October 18.

