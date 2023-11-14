Fallout 4 dev explains what went into crafting the post-apocalyptic RPG's most iconic shot

A developer who worked on Fallout 4 has shared what went into crafting the RPG's iconic start-up menu.
To celebrate Fallout 4's eighth anniversary, the official Bethesda Twitter account shared the scene in question along with the caption: "Happy 8th Birthday to #Fallout 4. Exploring the Wasteland always holds a very special place in our hearts." Following this, Nate Purkeypile, a former Bethesda developer who worked as a World/Lighting Artist on Fallout 4, has given fans an insight into the game's start-up menu scene.
"Wow, been a while," the developer says, before then giving context to how the scene came to be. "Fun fact, I lit this scene. It's actually hundreds of tiny lights bouncing all the light by hand and making the glints on the armor just right," the developer revealed, adding: "Nice to see it popping up still years later."
Several Fallout 4 fans have replied to Purkeypile's post praising the eight-year-old scene, and some have asked if the developer knows anything about a potential next-gen update of the RPG. Unsurprisingly, since the artist recently left Bethesda, they've simply said: "No idea, I quit to make my own game." The game in question is a "heavy metal horror game where you hunt monsters from folklore" called The Axis Unseen.
Purkeypile isn't the only Fallout developer to reflect on the series lately, as Fallout co-creator, Tim Cain, recently said he wants to see the post-apocalyptic RPG series leave the US. "We wanted to explore China and Russia," the developer recounts, before explaining the difficulties of setting a game in a country you're not familiar with. "We need somebody who really knows Russian day-to-day life and could tell us what did 50s Russia think the future would be?" Cain said, "And what did 50s China think the future would be?"
