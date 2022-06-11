F1 Manager 2022 took pole position at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana with a new trailer demonstrating the highs and lows of a season at the helm of a top flight motor racing team, as well as the first confirmation of the game's release date.

The new trailer, featuring voiceover from official F1 commentators Karun Chandhok and David Croft as well as radio communications from the real drivers and engineers behind your favorite teams. Showing off the decisions you'll make as the head of your own F1 team throughout the season, you'll have to decide how to develop your car, manage your staff, and approach race strategy. The choices you make will determine everything from where on the grid you start to whether or not you make it to the podium at the end of the race, but you'll also have to contend with the chaos of race day.

As well as a closer look at the game itself, the trailer also offered a release date for F1 Manager, which will be heading to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in August. While the full launch arrives on August 30, players who sign up for a digital pre-order of the game will be able to play from August 25.

