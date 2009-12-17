Exclusive images from A Prophet

It’s still a week ‘til Christmas, but here’s a wee treat to tide you over – a quintet of shots from upcoming crime drama A Prophet , all Total Film exclusives.

Already burning up a volcanic haze of expectation, A Prophet ( Un prophète in its native France) is proving itself to be more of an awards magnet than the Right Honourable Meryl Streep.

Branded “as epic as The Godfather ”, it unexpectedly nabbed the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes, has just been nominated for a Golden Globe (in the Best Foreign Language Film category), and took home the coveted Best Film prize at 2009’s London Film Festival.

These new images show newcomer Tahar Rahim as Malik el Djebena, an exiled Muslim who is jailed for six years.

Behind bars, he meets Cesar Luciani (Niels Arestrup, also pictured), the prison’s criminal linchpin, who goads Malik into murdering a fellow prisoner.

But what will be the consequences?

A Prophet hits UK screens on 22 January. Check out the trailer below.

