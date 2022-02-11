Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now packed with new content after the update 2.0 release late last year alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise. This means that whether you’ve just picked up the game or have been playing since day one, there’s always more to discover. In this video we explore the essential activities to make sure you’re making the most of your time on your island. From ensuring you’re topped up with recipes from the three available message bottles per day, to maximising your Nook Miles, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Day to day life on your island has been fully upgraded with the addition of the Co-op on Harv’s Island. This gathering of familiar faces and some blasts from the past means a whole new way to play. Redd’s presence means you can finish your art collection without having to wait for his boat, and Cyrus and Reese are perfect for customising your furniture in fresh new styles. And having Tortimer around means you can get quick access to your storage in case you’ve missed something you want to customise. Handy!

In this video we also give you some vital tips for making Bells as fast as possible so you can unlock new house upgrades. We also have some advice for completing your museum collections speedily and making the most of your trips to see Brewster and relax with a cup of coffee. It’s time to fly back to your island and see what’s going on.