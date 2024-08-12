Netflix thriller with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score unveils its first trailer

WOMAN OF THE HOUR Trailer (2024) Anna Kendrick - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for upcoming crime thriller Woman of the Hour – and it's just as unsettling as you'd expect.

Directed by Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick, the film – which currently has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes – follows a fictionalized version of real-life criminal Rodney Alcala, who was dubbed 'The Dating Game Killer' after he appeared on the reality show in the middle of his murder spree back in 1978.

Don't Breathe's Daniel Zovatto brings Alcala to life, while Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant set to go on a date with him after he won the episode. Bradshaw subsequently refused to meet Alcala after taping, having found him "creepy", though it's seems like the movie will depict things differently.

The promo, which you can watch above, opens with Cheryl being told to "laugh and smile over and over" by The Dating Game's host (Tony Hale). On set, Bachelor #3, Alcala, assures her they're "going to have a great time together".

A montage follows, which sees Cheryl go out with Alcala and explain that she only agreed to go on the show as her agent assured her it "would get me seen". "Do you feel seen?" he asks ominously, as the rest of the teaser shows him photographing several young people, washing blood of his hands, and blindfolding a woman.

The trailer then cuts back to the original taping, with a producer telling Cheryl: "No matter what words they use, the question beneath the question remains the same."

"All right, what's the question?" Cheryl replies, as the woman says, "Which one of you will hurt me?" Chilling...

Woman of the Hour releases on September 8. For more, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies for some viewing inspiration while we wait.