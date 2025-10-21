Oldboy director and Squid Game star's new black comedy thriller is now certified fresh with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

No Other Choice, the latest movie from Oldboy director Park Chan-wook, is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Park's first film since 2022's Decision to Leave has scored a perfect 100% on the review aggregator site since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August.

Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man in the Netflix series, stars as Man-su, a veteran employee of a paper company who's abruptly laid off. After an interview for a new job at a rival company ends in humiliating rejection, Man-su sets out on a brutal (and darkly funny) mission to eliminate his competition, combining the Vengeance Trilogy director's signature bloody violence with black comedy and social satire.

"No Other Choice isn't just Park's funniest film, but his most humane, too – and that's quite something for a comedy as violent as this one," writes the BBC, while Variety's review says calls the movie "the latest exhibit in the mounting body of evidence suggesting Park Chan-wook may be the most elegant filmmaker alive."

"The film is extremely amusing, certainly, but it's simultaneously a poignant study of the desperation of the long-term jobless and the needless cruelty of the corporate world," says Screen Daily.

Meanwhile, IndieWire writes that it's "the rare film that feels sympathetic toward its protagonist without ever rooting for him, and Lee's elastic performance as Man-su is key to the balancing act of Park's tragicomic tone."

No Other Choice hit Korean theaters in September, but the movie doesn't have an international release date yet.