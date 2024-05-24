10 years after it was released, fans are calling this forgotten Marvel film one of the "greatest superhero movies" ever made

News
By
published

X-Men: First Class
(Image credit: Marvel)

"Top 10 greatest superhero movie ever made," one fan wrote.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

See comments