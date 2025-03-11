Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus

News
By
published

Tony Gilroy believes Cassian Andor fulfils a "messianic" role in the Star Wars show on Disney Plus

Diego Luna in Andor season 2
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars has never been coy about religious or political allegories, what with Light and Dark sides, and the oppressive Empire being overthrown by the Rebel Alliance. But Tony Gilroy has made a choice comparison regarding Andor season 2, calling Cassian the “Jesus” of the franchise, in a manner of speaking.

He made the comments to Collider during a discussion on the burgeoning arrival of Andor season 2, comfortably one of the most anticipated releases on Disney Plus this year. When asked about the emotional stakes for the characters coming into these new episodes, Gilroy believes it goes beyond who lives and dies.

“It's not just whether you live or die. It's the damage. It's the sacrifice you've made or the sacrifice you haven't made,” he states. “The five women, what they go through… Cassian is sort of Star Wars Jesus running through there, this messianic character running through the middle. We know that story, and it has its own complexities. But, really, I think the surprising and shocking, emotional punch will come from the collateral damage and triumph of the people all around him.”

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

He adds that if we’re not crying, he’ll be “very unhappy.” Honestly, knowing where this is all going, there’s very little worry we won’t all be in floods of tears.

His statement is bold, but not without merit. Cassian becomes an inspiring symbol for those around him, someone who can rally others and keep spirits high. Where that leads him and his compatriots bears a quite literal resemblance to Christ, as well.

Andor season 2 has been highly anticipated since the first season blew many viewers away in 2022. The show stands as a Star Wars highlight, up there with The Empire Strikes Back and Vader Down as one of the finest pieces of work to emerge from a galaxy far, far away.

We’d call that pressure, but this is Cassian Andor we’re talking about, he excels in such circumstances. Andor season 2 begins on Disney Plus on April 22, 2025. Keep our guide to all the new Star Wars movies and shows in the works for what else is in the pipeline.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Andor season 2
Andor season 2's trailer has reminded Star Wars fans exactly where the show is heading: "We're going to be losing a lot of people this season"
Andor
Andor season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more news
Andor season 2
First Andor season 2 trailer reveals major Star Wars Rogue One returns and announces a strange release schedule
Diego Luna in Andor
It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Latest in Star Wars TV Shows
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Diego Luna in Andor
It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Star Wars fans are convinced a Rebels planet shows up in the Andor season 2 trailer
Latest in News
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Mind Rot card art (showing a human screaming in agony) with two meme Spongebob Squarepants Secret Lair cards laid over top
MTG's meme-filled Spongebob Secret Lair is enough to kill the average player from the 1990s
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head
More about star wars tv shows
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2

Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2

Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup

Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile

See more latest
Most Popular
Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup
Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head
Mind Rot card art (showing a human screaming in agony) with two meme Spongebob Squarepants Secret Lair cards laid over top
MTG's meme-filled Spongebob Secret Lair is enough to kill the average player from the 1990s
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
Square Enix remembers that Chrono Trigger exists, announcing various new projects as it celebrates the Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest royalty behind the cult JRPG
Screenshot of Neil in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen