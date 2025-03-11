Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus

Star Wars has never been coy about religious or political allegories, what with Light and Dark sides, and the oppressive Empire being overthrown by the Rebel Alliance. But Tony Gilroy has made a choice comparison regarding Andor season 2, calling Cassian the “Jesus” of the franchise, in a manner of speaking.

He made the comments to Collider during a discussion on the burgeoning arrival of Andor season 2, comfortably one of the most anticipated releases on Disney Plus this year. When asked about the emotional stakes for the characters coming into these new episodes, Gilroy believes it goes beyond who lives and dies.

“It's not just whether you live or die. It's the damage. It's the sacrifice you've made or the sacrifice you haven't made,” he states. “The five women, what they go through… Cassian is sort of Star Wars Jesus running through there, this messianic character running through the middle. We know that story, and it has its own complexities. But, really, I think the surprising and shocking, emotional punch will come from the collateral damage and triumph of the people all around him.”

He adds that if we’re not crying, he’ll be “very unhappy.” Honestly, knowing where this is all going, there’s very little worry we won’t all be in floods of tears.

His statement is bold, but not without merit. Cassian becomes an inspiring symbol for those around him, someone who can rally others and keep spirits high. Where that leads him and his compatriots bears a quite literal resemblance to Christ, as well.

Andor season 2 has been highly anticipated since the first season blew many viewers away in 2022. The show stands as a Star Wars highlight, up there with The Empire Strikes Back and Vader Down as one of the finest pieces of work to emerge from a galaxy far, far away.

We’d call that pressure, but this is Cassian Andor we’re talking about, he excels in such circumstances. Andor season 2 begins on Disney Plus on April 22, 2025. Keep our guide to all the new Star Wars movies and shows in the works for what else is in the pipeline.