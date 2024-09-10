Star Wars’ Mark Hamill pays perfect tribute to his on-screen dad James Earl Jones

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and George Lucas have led tributes to the late James Earl Jones. The legendary actor, best known for playing Darth Vader and Mufasa, died aged 93 on Monday, September 9.

The actor had an impressive career on stage and screen that spanned over eight decades. Among his accolades were an Oscar nomination for The Great White Hope, numerous Tony Awards for his on-stage work, and appearances in films like Dr. Strangelove, Coming to America, The Lion King, and Field of Dreams.

Undoubtedly his most iconic role was as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, which he began back in 1977 with the original film. Following his death, the actor’s Star Wars friends and colleagues paid heartfelt tribute, including a perfect message from his on-screen son, Hamill.

"One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable," the Luke Skywalker actor wrote on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of the pair. "He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP dad."

George Lucas also paid tribute to the actor in a statement, via StarWars.com. "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit," Lucas said. "For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy also paid tribute, writing: "James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television. The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off screen, will be greatly missed."

RIP James Earl Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.