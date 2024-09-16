Donald Glover wants his upcoming Lando spin-off movie to be a light-hearted, good time.

"I just want it to be fun, like, as a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there just needs to be more fun being had," Glover told the Wall Street Journal. "It’s very hard to have fun right now. It’s tough because there are very serious things happening, and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly, so I get why things are serious, but, part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we’re lacking in that department."

Lando Calrissian made his first appearance in the Star Wars franchise back in 1980 with The Empire Strikes back – as a friend of Han Solo and the administrator of Cloud City located on the planet Bespin – and was originally played by Billy Dee Williams. Glover portrayed Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which tells the origin story of Han Solo and Chewbacca, in 2018. Though the film received mixed reviews, many praised Glover's portrayal of Lando.

A spin-off Disney Plus series was announced back in 2020, with Justin Simien attached to direct. Simien later left the series, reportedly due to commitments with Disney's Haunted Mansion movie. The show was later scrapped and reimagined as a feature-length film with Glover and his brother Stephen at the helm.

Lando does not yet have a release date. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.