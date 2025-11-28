Stranger Things fans have noticed that Steve and Will didn't interact until season 5: "Acting like coworkers on different shifts"

Stranger Things features its fair share of supernatural events, but even weirder than the Upside Down or a little girl with telekinetic powers is the fact that two major characters in the show have not properly interacted until the recently released season 5.

We're talking about fan-favorite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and the forever traumatized Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who have finally directed words at each other in episode 3 of the new season. Some fan accounts have noted this strange fun fact from the Netflix show, with viewers commenting that it's "crazy that it hasn't happened before". Hawkins is really not that big!

Some fans on Reddit did point out last year that both characters have a group interaction early in season 3, when Steve let the gang in the back of Scoops so they could sneak into the theater. However, Steve talked to the whole group, not to Will specifically, so the point still stands – two of the most important characters in Stranger Things have never had an actual one-on-one conversation until now.

"Five seasons in and Steve + Will still acting like coworkers on different shifts. I'm screaming," said one fan, while others tried to provide a sensible explanation for this decision: "It's because Jonathan hates Steve and Will knows this, that's why Will is avoiding contact with Steve as much as possible."

The new episodes finally put this strange lack of interaction between Steve and Will behind, as bigger problems loom ahead for the protagonists. Volume 1 of season 5 has already delivered dramatic goodbyes, intense action and even some horrifying moments, with one particular episode quickly becoming the best-reviewed Stranger Things episode of all time.

