Stranger Things fans are wondering why a central character from season 4 is absent from season 5: "Bro went to pick some mushrooms and never came back"

Where is Argyle?

Eduardo Franco as Argyle in Stranger Things season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

After joining the California Crew in Stranger Things season 4, fans are wondering why Argyle is absent from Stranger Things season 5.

As one fan put it: "Bro went to pick some mushrooms and never came back." In Stranger Things season 4, Argyle (played by Eduardo Franco) is introduced as Jonathan's stoner friend who he works with at a pizza place. In season 4 episode 4, Argyle pulls his van around to rescue Will, Jonathan, and Mike, and effectively becomes part of the "California Crew" aka the part of the main cast that is out west while the rest are stuck back in Hawkins. In the season 4 finale, Argyle does drive back to Hawkins with the gang, and starts foraging for mushrooms outside of Hopper's cabin...and that's the last we see of him.

