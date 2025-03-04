Doctor Who fans think they've spotted a tease for surprise villains in new season 2 trailer

Doctor Who season 2 could be packing a huge return, if what's teased in the latest trailer comes to pass

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
As yet, the Daleks aren’t believed to be making an appearance in Doctor Who season 2. Some eagle-eyed fans have spotted a tease for what could be the Doctor’s mortal enemies in a new trailer, spurring all sorts of speculation.

We're nearing the premiere of Doctor Who season 2, the second to be both led by Ncuti Gatwa and streaming on Disney Plus. A trailer posted by Disney Germany contains some new footage from these misadventures in the TARDIS, and a particular moment where someone gets eviscerated has raised people’s eyebrows.

At 1:55, you can clearly see some people on a space station locked in a laser battle with an unseen enemy. One of them gets blasted, turns transparent then disappears, very similar to the Dalek extermination ray.

Doctor Who | Staffel 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Doctor Who | Staffel 2 | Disney+ - YouTube
That’s the theory rippling through Whovian communities right now. Users on Doctor Who forum Gallifrey Base think it looks like some sort of combination of the extermination and disintegration beams, and we're inclined to agree.

The last time we saw the infamous time-travelling warmongers was 'The Power of the Doctor', Jodie Whittaker's send-off from the franchise and the exit of former showrunner Chris Chibnall. Gatwa hasn’t squared off against the time-honored villains yet, so it's just a matter of time really.

The likelihood is, if the Daleks are in series 15, it's intended as some form of twist, as The Doctor suddenly realizes whatever they're investigating is actually a scheme by the biomechanical space-fascists. There's been no suggestion of their presence so far, and it's always worth approaching these discussions with a grain of salt.

It could be an indication of the Daleks, or it might be something else entirely. Expectations should be kept in check. What has been shown indicates some very high concept episodes, including one where The Doctor and incoming companion Belinda Chandra are transformed into cartoon versions of themselves.

Pure wackiness as we’ve come to expect from the timey-wimey show. Doctor Who season 2 kicks off on Disney Plus on April 12, 2025. We have a rundown of the best Doctor Who characters if you’d like to brush up on your Time Lord knowledge.

