20 years after Doctor Who returned to our screens, fans are sharing their favorite moments including from comeback episode Rose

The Ninth Doctor arrived on our screens 20 years ago today

Doctor Who episode &#039;Rose&#039;
(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Doctor Who returned to our screens 20 years ago today when 'Rose' premiered on BBC One on March 26, 2005 after 16 years off air.

Fans have taken to the internet to share the love for the show, and more specifically the first episode of 'Nu Who', which was written by Russell T Davies and introduced Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper's companion Rose.

"Happy 20 years my old friend," one viewer posted, alongside a GIF of the Ninth Doctor. "Never stop running."

"It's been 20 years since this moment and it's still a great start to #DoctorWho," said another, sharing a clip of the department store where Rose works blowing up.

And when the Doctor first took Rose’s hand and whisked her into the chaos, he took us all, including a new generation of fans, with him and we’ve not looked back since in 20 years," tweeted another.

The episode also includes the iconic "turn of the Earth" speech that the Doctor gives to Rose. "Still one of the absolute best scenes in all of #DoctorWho," another fan shared with a clip of the scene. "Happy 20th to 'Rose' and to New Who, a television show that has profoundly shaped my life and career."

Another account shared a quote from Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor, praising the moment from the season premiere: "The most dazzling thing is the Doctor, who appears in the person of Christopher Eccleston. And when he does the speech about the turn of the Earth and being able to feel it, I thought yeah, this guy is Doctor Who."

20 years later, a new season of Doctor Who is about to arrive on our screens, with Ncuti Gatwa about to embark on his second outing in the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. This time, he's got a new companion in tow: Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

Doctor Who season 2 arrives on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus on April 12. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

