William Shatner was "so impressed" by a Star Trek writer's idea for a new Captain Kirk return that he's ready to give them a shot: "I'm awaiting a pitch"
"I’m waiting to hear what the folks at Paramount have to say"
In a surprise admission, William Shatner has revealed that he's been approached about another return as Captain Kirk – and is open to the idea.
"I have been asked to come back as Kirk so many times," Shatner said during an appearance at Fan Expo Vancouver (H/T The Direct). "If Kirk is going to come back, it has to mean something. It has to be the show. But I was so impressed by this writer, so I said let's talk after I'm done in Vancouver. So I'm awaiting a pitch to make the show, it should come on Monday or Tuesday."
In an emoji-filled follow-up on Twitter a few days after his appearance (and around the date of the expected pitch), Shatner wrote, "I’ve been approached to resurrect Kirk. It’s all still up in the air (or is it buried under some rocks?) Whichever the case I’m waiting to hear what the folks at Paramount have to say."
Well, I don’t know if you heard🗣️👂🏻🤔; I’ve been approached to resurrect Kirk. 😳 It’s all still up in the air 🌬️ (or is it buried 🪦under some rocks?🪨 🤷🏼😉) Whichever the case I’m waiting to hear what the folks at Paramount have to say. 👇🏻😏 pic.twitter.com/Zm4U0geALcFebruary 25, 2025
Shatner portrayed James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969. He then appeared in seven films, with his last appearance coming in 1994's Star Trek Generations, where he was killed off. As revealed during the events of Picard, his body was later recovered and kept in stasis.
The character of Kirk has since appeared in various universes – most notably by Chris Pine in the rebooted Kelvin Timeline. Shatner even penned his own 'Shatnerverse' novels, which sees the Starfleet officer revived after the events of Generations.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
