The Way of Water re-release will include three exclusive new looks at Avatar: Fire and Ash, but there's a catch

Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming to theaters later this year. But before that, moviegoers can get a special sneak peak at the sequel by attending the re-release of the previous entry in the series, The Way of Water. The thing is, not everyone will see the same footage from Fire and Ash, as there will actually be three different clips with each screening showing only one sneak peak each (via Variety).

Fire and Ash will bring back Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri as they encounter a rival clan of Netyiri known as the Ash People. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco also return for Avatar: Fire and Ash, while David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin will make their first appearances in the franchise.

Unlike the 13 year span between 2009's Avatar and 2022's The Way of Water, it's only been a couple years between the second and third entries in the series. And of course, there are two more sequels scheduled for 2029 and 2031, respectively. Director James Cameron has stated he plans to direct all five Avatar films himself, but has acknowledged that he may be too old by the time the final movie is ready to go into production.

Avatar is the highest grossing film of all time, while The Way of Water sits in third place, with Avengers: Endgame nestled between the two. That follows Cameron's long tradition of creating massive blockbusters such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Titanic.