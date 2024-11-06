New Netflix sci-fi horror movie clocks in 22 million views and takes streamer's #1 spot – despite divisive Rotten Tomatoes score

Time Cut is Netflix's new number 1 movie – despite the fact that the film hasn't exactly been a hit with critics or audiences.

The sci-fi horror movie follows Lucy (Outer Banks' Madison Bailey), a high school student and amateur inventor who accidentally time travels back to 2003 and attempts to save her older sister Summer (Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry) from being murdered by a masked serial killer.

Netflix reported that the movie had clocked in over 22 million views last week after its release on October 30 and, in the streamer's top 10, it's currently ranked higher than the new Sam Raimi-produced horror movie Don't Move and Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

On Rotten Tomatoes, however, it's proving less popular – the movie has a critics' score of 26%. Decider 's review says the film "consists of piles of period-specific references sans humor, heavy drama without depth and characters without much going on in their interior lives," while Bloody Disgusting writes that Time Cut "may be proof that it’s time to move on from time travel-themed slashers." Paste Magazine 's review reads: "What we have here is a warmed-over piece of time travel nostalgia bait; a film that seems to have figured out its needle drops first and then hoped everything else would fall into place behind them."

The audience score, meanwhile, currently sits at 33%. "It is a pity that the execution of this movie is extremely sloppy, because the cast is great and the ideas are not bad," writes one viewer. "But in the end the movie is over before you even begin to identify with the characters."

Time Cut is streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.