Deadpool & Wolverine writer rebooting Buck Rogers for Dune studio Legendary

Zeb Wells has signed on to write a new Buck Rogers movie for Legendary

Deadpool & Wolverine co-writer Zeb Wells is taking on another classic hero as the new writer of Legendary's Buck Rogers movie (via Deadline). The film has been in development since 2020 with little movement till now.

For those who aren't old enough to remember, Buck Rogers is a sci-fi adventurer who dates all the way back to 1929 when he debuted as the hero of pulp action stories written by Philip Frances Nowlan in the magazine Amazing Adventures.

