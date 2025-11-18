A new clip from Avatar: Fire and Ash has been released, featuring an intense chase from the Ash People

A new clip for Avatar: Fire and Ash has landed, and it shows off what looks like a fierce battle between Jake Sully and his water-bound family and a clan known as the Ash People who revel in flames.

Here's the trailer, which teases a big, bad dragon battle and much more:

Avatar: Fire and Ash | In Theatres December 19 - YouTube Watch On

Avatar is one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, with the original 2009 film sitting at the top of the biggest earners ever, with 2023's Avatar: The Way of Water sitting in third place. The series focuses on the conflict between human colonists and the Indigenous Na'vi people of the ecologically diverse world of Pandora. The third film will follow a new threat to main character Jake Sully and his family as they encounter the Ash people, another group of Na'vi who have a connection to fire.

Along with the impending Avatar: Fire and Ash, franchise creator James Cameron and 20th Century Studios have plans for at least two more films in the Avatar saga, though Cameron says he might be getting too old to direct them himself. Actor Stephen Lang, who plays antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch, says he's read the scripts for both Avatar 4 and 5 , and while he doesn't remember every detail, he's personally excited to film them.

There are also plans for an animated anthology series that will expand the world of Pandora and its larger mythos.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies coming this year and beyond.