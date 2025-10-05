From the Avengers assembling to "I am Iron Man," Marvel fans are discussing the MCU's biggest goosebump-raising moments

If we were asked to compile some of the best goosebump-inducing moments in the MCU, we could do it all day. Thankfully, though, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken on such a mammoth task on Reddit, and the entries they've included make us want to go all the way back to when Tony Stark got to work in a cave with just a box of scraps.

From the bombastic to the brief, plenty of scenes got their flowers on the thread, beginning with one of the many spectacular Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) moments that we saw during his time in the MCU. "Cap behind the train in Infinity War," wrote one fan, which, now having read that, should have you humming his theme tune involuntarily because it was easily one of his coolest moments. The other, of course, was when we found out he was worthy.

"Mjolnir returning to Cap after he threw it at Thanos, then beating the snot out of him for a minute and a half like he’s been swinging Mjolnir for a thousand years like Thor," wrote one fan. It seemed that the trusty hammer has been at the center of many hair-raising moments, though, as another fan included "Vision handing Mjolinr to Thor" in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

While the obvious pick was the "on your left" portal scene in Avengers: Endgame, another fan compiled a collection of honorable mentions saying, "Thor showing up with Rocket and Groot, Cap picking up Mjolnir, and Tony’s ‘and I am Iron Man’. The Smells Like Teen Spirit cover scene in Black Widow, too. And honorable honorable mention is probably Kate and Clint back to back shooting at Rockefeller at the end of Hawkeye." To which another voter agreed that, "all of these are the correct answer."

Who knows just how many might be added to the list when Avengers: Doomsday arrives next year. For now, though, why not check out our list of the best Marvel movie moments here.