Orlando Bloom has spoken to Andy Serkis about a potential Lord of the Rings return as Legolas, and it sounds like AI could be involved

Orlando Bloom is open to heading back to Middle-earth.

Bloom, of course, played Legolas in all six of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Now, though, Gollum performer Andy Serkis is set to helm another installment in the fantasy franchise, and Ian McKellan has already revealed Gandalf is likely to return.

By the sounds of it, Legolas could be back, too, if Bloom is invited to return. "Oh, man, those things are amazing. Yeah. I don't know how they'd do it. I guess with AI you can do anything these days," Bloom told Variety. "But, if Pete [Peter Jackson] says jump, I say, 'how high?' I mean, he started my whole career."

But, Bloom isn't totally up to speed with what's going on. "I really don't know what [they are planning]," he commented. "I did speak to Andy [Serkis] and he did say they were thinking about how to do things. I was like, 'How would that even work?' And he was like, 'Well, AI!' and I was like, 'Oh, OK!' It was a pretty magical time in my life, and it's one of those things where there's not a downside to it."

It's unclear how exactly AI will factor into the movie, then – but, since it's a prequel, we'd wager that it might be involved in de-aging any of the returning actors (if indeed there are any).

