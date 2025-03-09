The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed

Whether fans like it or not, Kaitlyn Dever's Abby is coming to the second season of The Last of Us, bringing to life perhaps one of the most divisive characters in video games over the last decade. But while Dever's name might be a new one added to the cast list, its co-showrunner, Craig Mazin, assures that she's always been linked to this world and, at one point, even considered for the role of Ellie herself.

Following the release of the new trailer for season 2, the cast was in attendance at SXSW and teased what we could expect from this gut-wrenching but gripping world audiences have learned to love. In the case of the show's brand new cast member, Mazin revealed Dever's history with the post-apocalyptic drama before she was thrown into the mix. “Kaitlyn was within The Last of Us DNA because when she was younger and [co-showrunner Neil Druckmann] and I were contemplating making The Last of Us as a movie were considered casting her for Ellie. And when the show rolled around she was no longer convincingly 14, I think it’s fair to say. "

An attempt for a big-screen iteration of The Last of Us came to life in 2014 with Sam Raimi on board as producer. Unfortunately, the project ran into the most challenging levels of video game adaptations – development hell. Sony demanded big, bombastic set pieces, whereas the franchise's creator and now co-showrunner, Neill Druckmann, wanted a quieter indie film. At the time, Dever had gotten as far as a table read for the role of Ellie before things fell apart. Now, years later, the star who missed her shot of taking the role of Joel's 'cargo' found herself in a very different perspective altogether.

"Our method is to sit with [actors] and talk to them," explained Mazin. "Making the show is hard. It’s hard and grueling. She’s an amazing actress, and you got to want to do this, and she wanted it.”

So how is Dever handling the gig now that she's been given full access to a virus-riddled nightmare she already had a glimpse of years before? “I think I just wanted to really focus on who Abby is in her core and her emotional journey and establishing her grief and how broken she is," she revealed. "That was the main goal for me.”

You'll see if she completes her mission when The Last of Us returns for its second season on April 13. If you want to add more to your watchlist, check out our guide to all the best upcoming shows here.