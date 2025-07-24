Buffy the Vampire Slayer is back in a big way: Sarah Michelle Gellar's reboot cast is revealed, and fans stay winning with new comic books

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is blasting back onto the scene in a big way. Not only has Hulu's impending reboot announced its new cast of Sunnydale High School students, Dynamite Entertainment has also announced a pair of new comic books for Buffy and her fan-favorite love interest (and leading man in his own right) Angel.

First off, the new cast. Joining Sarah Michelle Gellar, who returns as Buffy Summers, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who plays new slayer Nova, are Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, a "privileged, likable" geek; Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, a "chronic do-gooder"; Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, the "ringleader" for a group of religious students; Daniel Di Tomasso (CSI: Vegas) as Abe, Nova's single father; and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as popular teacher Mr. Burke.

Hulu has yet to announce the official title of the new show or its potential release date, but it's been in the works for some time. Gellar officially signed on back in February, with speculation that she'll likely be the new slayer's mentor in the art of killing monsters.

(Image credit: Dynamite Entertainment)

When it comes to the new comics, Dynamite is launching a pair of titles, one starring Buffy, and the other starring Angel. Both Buffy and Angel will be written by Kelly Thompson of Captain Marvel fame and will feature covers by David Nakayama, though no interior artists for the titles have been named.

Dynamite also hasn't revealed much in the way of the comics' plots, or how they'll tie into the larger Buffy mythos.

For fans of the longrunning franchise, which started back in 1992 with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, the renewed life for Buffy has been a long time coming. The concept was rebooted as a TV show in 1997, running for seven seasons and spinning off into the subsequent Angel show. Both Buffy and Angel had previous comic runs that extended the continuity of the shows.