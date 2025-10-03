The Backrooms star says working with the 20-year-old director of A24's viral horror video adaptation was "very exciting": "I love that he hasn't really watched that many movies. His references are totally different"

The Backrooms star Renate Reinsve has praised Kane Parsons, A24's youngest ever director, and says it was "exciting" to work with someone who "hadn't really watched that many movies."

"He was so impressive," Reinsve told IndieWire. "He turned 20 during the shoot. He was very sure of what he wanted, and I love that he hasn't really watched that many movies. His references are totally different, so it was very exciting to work with someone who had just these ideas [where I didn't know the references]."

The movie will follow a therapist who's forced to brave the unknown to save her patient after he disappears into a mysterious dimension. It's based on a Creepypasta that originated on 4chan in the early 2010s, which is a photo of the backroom of a store that has a spooky, liminal space vibe. Parsons started uploading short films inspired by the concept to YouTube in 2022, which went viral, and he was hired by A24 to make a feature-length adaptation in 2023.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia also star, and Shawn Levy and James Wan are among the movie's producers.

Next up for Reinsve is the comedy-drama Sentimental Value, which sees her re-team with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier. Her co-stars include Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning.

The Backrooms will arrive in theaters sometime in 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.