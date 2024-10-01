Stephen King is excited about the new Salem's Lot movie – and he's showing his enthusiasm in the sweetest way
Salem's Lot is coming soon
Stephen King has shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming Salem's Lot adaptation in the best way possible.
"My and my friend the Count await the premiere of the latest 'SALEM'S LOT, October 3, HBO Max," he wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of him with a framed poster of the movie, holding a Dracula figure – perfect for a vampire movie.
This isn't the first time King has tweeted about the movie, either. He also previously reflected on the movie's lengthy journey to the screen: the adaptation was delayed by two years. "Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good," he wrote earlier this year. "Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the fucking things."
Our own Salem's Lot review agrees that the film is worth checking out: "Is Salem's Lot a top-tier King adaptation? No. But not for nothing is a drive-in theater a key location in the action – this is the kind of fun midnight movie that teens flocked to in the '70s."
"I’m extremely thankful for Steve’s support," director Gary Dauberman previously told our sister publication Total Film of the author's efforts. He added: "Let's just say it provided some shock support for some of the more bumpy portions of this journey and leave it at that."
Salem's Lot is streaming on Max from October 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies to fill out your watchlist.
