Dave Bautista says playing a vampire is "at the top of my list" after starring in Resident Evil director's werewolf fantasy In the Lost Lands

Exclusive: In the Lost Lands star Dave Bautista says he wants to play a vampire "more than anything"

Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista’s new werewolf fantasy movie In the Lost Lands will soon hit screens, seeing the star play a western wanderer with a hidden secret. But it sounds as though this won't be the last creature feature of Bautista’s as the star confesses he would like to play another horror icon next.

"Still at the very top of my list is I want to play a vampire," says Bautista to GamesRadar+. “More than anything, I want to play a vampire, but I'm looking for that perfect role."

Now, the star didn't go into detail on whether he wants to go full on Twilight-ish modern vampire, or play a rendition of Count Dracula himself, but either way we would love to see Bautista don some fangs. And it looks like In the Lost Lands co-star Milla Jovovich likes the idea too as she responds: "Dave wants to play a vampire? I stand behind it. I will go watch that movie, Dave."

But first, the star’s newest project In the Lost Lands will introduce Bautista’s cowboy Boyce as he accompanies sorceress Grey Alys (Jovovich) across the Lost Lands to find the secret to becoming a werewolf, at the request of the queen. Aside from his vampy dreams, the star seems pretty excited to be in a werewolf movie too. "I don't remember not being interested [in werewolves] you know, even when I was a little kid," says Bautista. "I've always wanted to do these types of films."

It seems that werewolves are a big trend right now with Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man released this year and Nosferatu director Robert Eggers’ new movie Werwulf on the way. When asked what he thinks of this, In the Lost Lands director Paul W.S. Anderson says "you can't keep a great creature down," as the helmer goes on to share his love for other magical figures like witches and vampires too.

"I think the werewolf is a powerful, magical character," adds Anderson. "They're loners, they're individuals that can't find love, can't find compassion, can't find friendship. And I think that's the interesting thing about a lot of these magical characters. They have all this power, but also they have a weakness and a loneliness inside of them, which makes people feel for them and relate to them."

In the Lost Lands hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

