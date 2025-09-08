After 10 years, Vin Diesel's back with a sequel to his 18% Rotten Tomatoes film The Last Witch Hunter and 92-year-old Michael Caine is coming out of retirement to join him

Michael Caine is a legend of cinema, but he retired back in 2023 with his final role appearing in The Great Escaper from the same year. Now, just two years into his retirement, the 92-year-old Caine is in talks to return to the screen to reprise his role as Dolan 36th for a sequel to Vin Diesel's much-maligned 2015 fantasy film The Last Witch Hunter (via Variety).

Perhaps even more surprising than Michael Caine being tempted out of retirement by The Last Witch Hunter 2 of all things is the fact that the sequel is even happening, given its absolutely dismal 18% critic rating and an only marginally better 44% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes - a certified rotten stinker.

I'll be the first to admit that Rotten Tomatoes isn't a be-all-end-all expression of how a movie is received by audiences, both critical and casual. But I'll also be the first to say that The Last Witch Hunter comes by those terrible scores honestly, because it is, frankly, one of the worst movies I've ever seen. It grossed only $27 million in the US, but outgrossed its $80 million budget with a $190 million international take - likely the motivation for returning to the property.

In the film, Vin Diesel stars as Melkor, an immortal witch hunter who originated not in a screenplay, but as one of Diesel's own long running D&D characters. Caine plays Dolan 36th, one in a long line of "Dolans" who have served as Melkor's assistant through the ages. They team up to take down a "Witch Queen" who seeks to unleash a new Black Plague on the world.

Far be it from me to argue with Diesel's populist star power in the Fast and the Furious franchise, but maybe this is one immortal anti-hero who should have been allowed to die.

No release date for The Last Witch Hunter 2 has been announced.