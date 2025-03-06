The Walking Dead boss looks to squash hopes of The Ones Who Live season 2 – though that doesn't mean we won't ever see Rick and Michonne again

"There are possibilities," teases the horror franchise's chief content officer Scott Gimple

Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon already having aired two seasons, and fellow spin-off Dead City gearing up to release its second chapter in May, fans of the ever-expanding franchise have been wondering whether Rick and Michonne's series The Ones Who Live will ever get a follow-up, too.

With AMC yet to renew the show, many have resolved themselves to the fact it'd wind up being a one-and-done; a theory that has now been echoed in a new interview with The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple.

"I mean, the plan was to keep it limited," he told The Direct candidly, before explaining that that doesn't confirm we won't ever see Rick and Michonne again. "Not necessarily never to see those characters again, but to keep it limited. But I always say, you never know."

Starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live catches us up on what Michonne and Rick got up to during the main show's time-jumps, with the latter finding himself a prisoner of sorts of the Civic Republic Military. In the present day, the former lovers reunite after several years apart, rekindle their romance, and set about freeing Rick and toppling the CRM's morally questionable plans to rebuild civilization.

"There's so many... I've been very careful to not say, 'Oh, that'll never happen,' because it does," continued Gimple. "So you know, there are possibilities. And there's possibilities of all sorts of strange iterations of shows with those characters and with other characters. So you know, I think it's entirely possible." Could we see Rick and Michonne cross paths with Negan and Maggie in NYC? Or Carol and Daryl as they travel from France to England? We'll just have to wait and see...

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is streaming on AMC Plus in the UK, and Sky/NOW in the UK. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order or our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

