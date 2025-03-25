The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin praises Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "spectacular" take on one of Part 2's most iconic scenes in season 2

News
By published

Craig Mazin has opened up on one of the scenes he's most proud of in The Last of Us season 2, and it's got us all teary-eyed

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us season 2 is set to bring a whole bunch of iconic moments from the games to life, many of which are straight-up heartbreaking. Now, showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed one of his favorite adapted scenes – and showered praise on stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "making it their own".

At a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, Mazin was asked to highlight which sections he was most excited to bring to life in the sophomore chapter, to which he replied: "I mean, this is not a spoiler... In the trailer, you see Pedro and Bella both by the space capsule in the museum, and that scene is the first thing that [co-showrunner Neil Druckmann] ever showed me from Part 2. It's beautiful, and watching them kind of inhabit that and make it their own was pretty spectacular. Pretty spectacular, pretty good."

In The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie remembers the time Joel surprised her with a trip to the Wyoming Museum for her 16th birthday towards the end of her first day in Seattle. Players wander around the abandoned building, as the characters interact with various different attractions – Ellie takes it upon herself to place a Stockman-type hat she finds on all the dinosaur's heads.

Before long, they enter the science exhibit and talk about galactic exploration, before Ellie puts an astronaut helmet on and they climb inside an old space capsule. The act kicks off a cut scene, which sees Joel gift Ellie a tape of a lift-off and encourage her to close her eyes while she listens to it. The teen imagines what it would've been like to be one of the astronauts in the recording, a big grin spreading across her face, as the "sun" warms the helmet and the seat beneath looks to rumble and shake.

"I do okay?" Joel asks shyly when she comes back down to Earth. "Are you f***ing kidding me?" Ellie laughs. Talk about a sweet father/daughter moment.

"My mindset was grateful for being back, yet, at the same time, this experience, more than any other I've had, is hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel in a way that isn't very healthy," Pascal said of filming during the same event. Best buckle up and get the tissues in!

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO on April 13 and on Sky/NOW TV the following day. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Max to watch right now.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal opens up about his "unhealthy mindset" going into The Last of Us season 2: "I kind of feel their pain"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
I'm really hopeful that The Last of Us season 2 flips a key part of the game's story – and I think the new trailer just confirmed it
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more news
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Latest in Drama Shows
Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin praises Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "spectacular" take on one of Part 2's most iconic scenes in season 2
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner praises Abby actor's "physically tremendous" performance ahead of season 2: "We just haven't f**ked up in casting"
Adolescence
After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence
Pacific Rim
The 35 greatest 2010s sci-fi movies
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Hughie in The Boys season 1
Rapture's number one fan Jack Quaid is back with a perfect idea for a BioShock TV show
Latest in News
Saw X
Billy the Puppet gives Saw fans some hope on the future of the horror franchise by updating his LinkedIn profile to "employed"
Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin praises Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "spectacular" take on one of Part 2's most iconic scenes in season 2
"I didn’t have a single ally": Tekken 4's negative reception put series boss Katsuhiro Harada under so much stress that he left Namco for a year
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner praises Abby actor's "physically tremendous" performance ahead of season 2: "We just haven't f**ked up in casting"
Quacks: All-In Edition box art
Fellow witchcore weirdos, prepare your cauldrons for a classic potion-making board game refresh with Quacks: All-In Edition
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star to lead upcoming thriller movie from Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director
More about drama shows
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us

The Last of Us showrunner praises Abby actor's "physically tremendous" performance ahead of season 2: "We just haven't f**ked up in casting"
Adolescence

After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence
Saw X

Billy the Puppet gives Saw fans some hope on the future of the horror franchise by updating his LinkedIn profile to "employed"
See more latest
Most Popular
Saw X
Billy the Puppet gives Saw fans some hope on the future of the horror franchise by updating his LinkedIn profile to "employed"
Quacks: All-In Edition box art
Fellow witchcore weirdos, prepare your cauldrons for a classic potion-making board game refresh with Quacks: All-In Edition
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner praises Abby actor's "physically tremendous" performance ahead of season 2: "We just haven't f**ked up in casting"
"I didn’t have a single ally": Tekken 4's negative reception put series boss Katsuhiro Harada under so much stress that he left Namco for a year
Jeff the Land Shark as he appears in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals has an unintentional Team-Up ability for Jeff the Land Shark and Doctor Strange, who can join forces for a bug that sends foes into an inescapable void
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"
Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King
The 10 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more
Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter
Jason Isaacs says Meryl Streep should play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's Harry Potter series: "She can do anything"
The Witcher 4 cinematic screenshot showing a closeup of Ciri, protagonist of the new adventure
"We slept under our desks and lived in chaos": Before the Witcher 3 became an RPG phenomenon, CDPR's CEOs had a tough time making the original game
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star to lead upcoming thriller movie from Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director