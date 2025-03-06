Suits star coming back for one-off appearance in LA spin-off, but there could be more if season 2 happens

Suits LA is bringing back another of the original legal drama show's cast for a single appearance this season

Rick Hoffman in Suits
Another legal hot shot from the east coast is heading to sunny California, as it's been confirmed Rick Hoffman will reprise his Suits role for the LA-based spin-off. So far, he's just down for a single appearance, with room to expand if renewal happens.

Deadline reports that Suits LA is, to borrow the parlance of Hoffman's character, about to be 'Litt up'. Hoffman will once again portray Louis Litt, a devious lawyer known for his antagonistic attitude, in the sequel’s currently ongoing first season.

As of now, he's due for one episode, but it's noted there's potential for a recurring role if Suits LA season 2 gets picked up. Hoffman is the second person from the original cast to make the jump, joining Suits lead Gabriel Macht, who's down for three episodes as Harvey Specter in LA.

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube
Former Arrow star Stephen Amell heads up the franchise's move to Tinseltown, flanked by Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermott, and Bryan Greenberg in the central cast. This is the second spin-off attempt on the legal drama, after the ill-fated Pearson failed to take off in 2019.

This one comes off the back of an intense surge in popularity for Suits, which also ended in 2019, when it arrived on Netflix and Peacock in 2023. Calls for some form of revival kicked off soon after subscribers had the chance to binge all nine seasons. Former cast member Patrick J. Adams was unequivocal in his enthusiasm for an on-screen return in some capacity, though he's yet to be confirmed for anything.

It's worth noting Suits LA is very much a spin-off, with a fresh cast and setting, so don't expect a grand reunion of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett, at least not for now. Suits creator Aaron Korsch is showrunner, so expect a healthy amount of connective storytelling all the same.

Suits LA is streaming on Peacock in the US, with episodes coming out weekly. Here are all the best shows on Netflix right now to plan your next binge.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
