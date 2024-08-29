This new season of an under the radar Apple TV thriller lands a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Slow Horses season 4 is proving to be another hit for Apple TV Plus, debuting to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with 12 reviews.

The show follows a team of MI5 agents, and its cast includes Jack Lowden, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugo Weaving, and Rosalind Eleazar.

The new season of the show is adapted from Mick Herron's novel Spook Street, the fourth installment in the Slough House series. It sees the UK's threat level at critical following an attempted terror attack on a shopping mall.

Our own Slow Horses season 4 review is a healthy four stars, with our reviewer writing: "The most personal season of Slow Horses yet raises the stakes like never before, with Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce taking the spotlight in style. It’s just a shame the rest of our beloved band of rejects get somewhat lost in the mix."

"It subverts the traditional spy story and reinvents it as a drama about a dysfunctional family. There is vinegary comedy and bone-cracking violence, too," reads AV Club's review, while the London Evening Standard writes: "It's one of the great shows to come out of Britain full stop. And series 4 delivers more of the same: a fully realised world, superb script, a stellar cast all at the top of their game and a lot of great action."

Slow Horses has already been renewed for a fifth season, so if you loved the fourth, there's plenty more where that came from. It's set to be adapted from Herron's book London Rules, which is also the fifth installment in the series.

You can stream Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus.