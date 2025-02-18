Cobra Kai's co-creator gets candid about the one thing he would have changed about the hit Netflix series – and how it impacted the final season
Hayden Schlossberg couldn't execute Cobra Kai's "full vision" because of budgetary reasons
Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg has revealed the one thing he would have changed about the Netflix series during a no-holds barred Q&A on Twitter.
After one fan asked whether there was anything the team would tweak about the show, Schlossberg replied, "I would’ve given the show more money so our full vision would be on screen, but everything happens for a reason."
While Schlossberg, who created the Karate Kid sequel series alongside Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald, didn't go into specifics on what the "full vision" would have been, it's clear that some things weren't fully realized.
In a separate response, Schlossberg addressed how budget limits impacted the final season, which is now streaming on Netflix.
"Biggest frustration of the final season was not being able to hire all the actors we wanted for budget reasons," Schlossberg wrote. "Every [Cobra Kai/Miyagi-do] student is supposed to be there in the crowd/sidelines… and we had plans for a lot of past characters watching the fight on TV at their homes. But just [because] we don’t show them doesn’t mean they aren’t there, just assume they are somewhere off camera."
It's fair to assume, then, that the Cobra Kai season 6 ending was supposed to feature the likes of Bert, Nate, and Aisha in some capacity, as well as others watching the Sekai Taikai from the comfort of their own homes. Still, it remained a celebration of the franchise's past and present – and proved to be a clear winner with audiences.
Every episode of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix. An upcoming movie, Karate Kid: Legends, continues the story of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso alongside Jackie Chan's Mr. Han. It's set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.
