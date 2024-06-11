Aquaman star and Creed 2 director teaming up for Netflix's TV adaptation of Denzel Washington's most underrated movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to lead Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr's new take on Denzel Washington's Man on Fire. The pair are teaming up to adapt the movie, which received mixed reviews upon its release in 2004 but has since found acclaim online, for TV.

According to Deadline, the Netflix drama was written by Fear Street's Kyle Killen and will consist of eight episodes, with Caple Jr helming the first two. Both Abdul-Mateen II, whose previous credits include Candyman, Black Mirror, and DC's two Aquaman movies, and Caple will executive produce, alongside Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Killen, who is also on board as showrunner.

Extending beyond Tony Scott's movie before it, and the 1987 French/Italian flick before that, the series will be based on A.J. Quinnell's Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill books, which follow former Special Forces soldier John Creasy. "Known for surviving even the most desolate situations, John is now battling extreme PTSD and personal demons," the streamer's official synopsis reads. "As he attempts a fresh start, he'll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever."

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Also starring Christopher Walken and Dakota Fanning, Washington's Man on Fire sees his Creasy working as a bodyguard and struggling with substance abuse and PTSD, as he sets off on a vengeful mission to save his charge, nine-year-old Lupita Ramos, after she's abducted in Mexico City.

It currently has a pretty poor 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, but you don't have to look far to find people describing it as "underrated" or a "masterpiece" on social media these days. So it's no wonder Netflix are keen to revisit the source material, and bring it to a fresh audience in a new format.

