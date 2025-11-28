Michael B Jordan says Creed 4 is "eventually, definitely" happening: "I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise"

Michael B. Jordan says Creed 4 will happen, along with an expansion of the "Creed-verse"

Two years after making his directorial debut with 2023's Creed III, Michael B. Jordan, who also stars as Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off series, is promising that a fourth film is still in the works, alongside an expansion into a whole "Creed-verse."

"Eventually, definitely. It's a franchise that's been really kind to me in a big way. I love MGM and Irwin Winkler and everything they've got going on. I think there's a bit more story to be mined through that," Jordan tells Variety, though he has a few caveats.

