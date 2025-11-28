Michael B Jordan says Creed 4 is "eventually, definitely" happening: "I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise"

Two years after making his directorial debut with 2023's Creed III, Michael B. Jordan, who also stars as Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off series, is promising that a fourth film is still in the works, alongside an expansion into a whole "Creed-verse."

"Eventually, definitely. It's a franchise that's been really kind to me in a big way. I love MGM and Irwin Winkler and everything they've got going on. I think there's a bit more story to be mined through that," Jordan tells Variety, though he has a few caveats.

"Do I want to be in the ring boxing for the next 15 years? Not so much," he explains. "But I think there are clever ways and interesting characters we've established that we might want to see where that goes, along with some introductions to new ones I have in mind. I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise a bit more."

There's at least one Creed spin-off in the works as well, an Amazon streaming series focusing on Adonis Creed's daughter Amara, who was shown to have boxing ambitions of her own in Creed 3.

"We're spinning off doing Adonis's daughter, Amara's story, the television show that's picked up at Amazon. So you'll be seeing different parts of the Creed-verse, I like to call it," says Jordan. "These little IPs are going to keep the universe alive without it being completely reliant on just me to push it through the finish line every time as a boxer. I'll be adjacent."

Creed IV is still a twinkle in Michael B. Jordan's eye, but I'm waiting anxiously for more entries in the film series. The Rocky franchise is my favorite movie series of all time, and I consider the Creed films to be some of the best entries in the canon. Whenever Creed IV happens, I'll be first in line for tickets.

