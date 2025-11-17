Christian Bale may be joining Leonardo DiCaprio in Michael Mann's long awaited Heat 2

Director Michael Mann's Heat 2 is seemingly shaping up its A-list cast with Christian Bale reportedly in talks to join the long awaited prequel/sequel alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who is said to be joining the film in the role of Chris Shiherlis, played by the late Val Kilmer in the original film (via Deadline).

It's unclear which role Christian Bale might play in Heat 2. 1995's Heat stars Al Pacino as a cop obsessed with catching Robert DeNiro's crew of dangerous bank robbers, with the two forming a strange kind of mutual respect for each other as worthy adversaries. Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, and John Voight originally rounded out the cast.

