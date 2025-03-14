The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star

News
By published

The Gachiakuta anime adaptation is coming to Crunchyroll later this year

Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
(Image credit: Crunchyroll)
Gachiakuta | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Gachiakuta | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube
Watch On

Kei Urana's manga Gachiakuta, currently serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, is being adapted into an anime that's coming exclusively to Crunchyroll. The anime is produced by Bones Film, known for its adaptations of My Hero Academia and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

In Gachiakuta - roughly translated in English as "Legit Trash" - a young hero named Rudo is cast into "The Pit," a dystopian city floating in an endless abyss that is full of nothing but literal trash and dangerous criminals, all cast aside to fend for themselves.

Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

"Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss," reads Crunchyroll's official synopsis for Gachiakuta. "Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!"

Image 1 of 1
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Gachiakuta began serialization as a manga back in 2022, with creator Kei Urana employing a unique, graffiti inspired aesthetic meant to embody the vibe of the story, developed alongside graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou.

Gachiakuta premieres exclusively on Crunchyroll in summer 2025.

Check out the top 30 anime movies you can watch right now.

See more TV Shows News
George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation is in the works from Demon Slayer studio and Star Wars Visions creatives
Logo art for the Crunchyroll Manga app.
Anime giant Crunchyroll is getting back into manga with a new reading app coming this year promising "brand-new and beloved titles"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
My Hero Academia anime spin-off gets action-packed new trailer
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Enigma of Sepia
New "hardcore RPG" turns dudes from One Piece, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and more into hot unlicensed anime waifus and it is absolutely not subtle
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
Latest in Anime Shows
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Moonrise anime series
Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Report: Nintendo analysts expect Switch 2 to cost at least $400, have a great launch lineup with new 3D Mario and Metroid Prime 4, and be the biggest console launch in history
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
WalkScape
"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
More about anime shows
Kevin Conroy

Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer

My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show

Silent Hill f

Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
See more latest
Most Popular
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Report: Nintendo analysts expect Switch 2 to cost at least $400, have a great launch lineup with new 3D Mario and Metroid Prime 4, and be the biggest console launch in history
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
WalkScape
"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"