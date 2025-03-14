The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star

Gachiakuta | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Kei Urana's manga Gachiakuta, currently serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, is being adapted into an anime that's coming exclusively to Crunchyroll. The anime is produced by Bones Film, known for its adaptations of My Hero Academia and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

In Gachiakuta - roughly translated in English as "Legit Trash" - a young hero named Rudo is cast into "The Pit," a dystopian city floating in an endless abyss that is full of nothing but literal trash and dangerous criminals, all cast aside to fend for themselves.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

"Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss," reads Crunchyroll's official synopsis for Gachiakuta. "Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!"

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Gachiakuta began serialization as a manga back in 2022, with creator Kei Urana employing a unique, graffiti inspired aesthetic meant to embody the vibe of the story, developed alongside graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou.

Gachiakuta premieres exclusively on Crunchyroll in summer 2025.

