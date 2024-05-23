The world’s tallest bodybuilder has been cast as a new villain in Reacher season 3, and fans cannot wait for this showdown

Reacher season 3 has found its Paulie and the Prime Video casting directors really understood the assignment on this one. Described in Lee Child’s books as "a very big guy", sitting six inches taller than Jack Reacher, and significantly broader, fans have long wondered who could play him.

Now it's been revealed by CinemaBlend that an actor known as "The Dutch Giant" has landed the role. Olivier Richters will play Paulie, one of the bodyguards of season 3’s big new villain Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), as Hall teased his introduction.

"That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle," he said. "I don't want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book. You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding – there's something Marvel about that, right? They're like two superhero-sized guys, so it's kind of cool."

Richters describes himself on Instagram as the "tallest actor and bodybuilder in the world" and sits at 7’ 2” and 353lbs – for comparison, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is 6′ 3″. Richters has had his fair share of action experience behind him too, starring in Black Widow, The King’s Man, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Fans have been loving the casting news, and the meme reactions have been pretty spot-on. "Bigger than that monster?? This is some Cleganebowl type energy," wrote one, referencing a Game of Thrones fan theory that the Mountain and the Hound would face off at one point. Meanwhile, another simply added: "There's someone....bigger than Reacher??" Check out some more of our favorite reactions below.

“Until someone builds a bigger Reacher…” pic.twitter.com/GZWlIx3zvaMay 22, 2024

The casting director on Reacher: pic.twitter.com/cIka8GBVLXMay 23, 2024

