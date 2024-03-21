Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming soulslike set in a sun-soaked land inspired by Italian folklore, just got a new trailer during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Beyond the golden hour hue of Dark Souls' Anor Londo, I can't think of many soulslikes where the weather is nice. These punishing worlds are often defined by equally unpleasant meteorology, but Enotria: The Last Song aims to buck that trend. Its titular setting is almost entirely drenched in sunlight, but that likely belies the ferocity of the bosses it'll pit against you.

There's a touch of games like Lies of P and The Witcher to Enotria: The Last Song. While the soulslike trappings of the former make for an obvious link, both games are based on very specific folklore. That's a common trend for Metroidvanias, for instance, but it's a tool that seems to only just be emerging for soulslikes, and having seen Enotria, it's something I hope to see continue.

The world of Enotria is at the mercy of the Canovaccio, an eternal play that holds everything in place. As the Maskless One, you're the only one who's not part of the play - and so remains in charge of their own fate. In order to free the land from its stasis, you'll have to defeat the Authors, creators of the Canovaccio who hold everything at their mercy. You might start the game Maskless, but as you defeat different foes, you'll be able to take on their roles, building their strengths and weaknesses into your own playstyle.

A novel twist on an enduringly popular genre that's on its way to new heights, Enotria: The Last Song is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 21.

