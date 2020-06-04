Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion lets you explore planets on foot and experience first-person combat

The upcoming Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion has just been announced with the release of a new trailer.

The DLC coming to the space flight sim is expected to release early 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and will let you explore "distant worlds on foot". With unique planets to discover and new vistas to see, along the way you'll encounter outposts and settlements and explore worlds like never before.

"See the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom."

It's time to take the next step and #BeElite. We're proud to present Elite Dangerous: Odyssey!

Outside of planetary exploration on foot, the Odyssey expansion will also include a wealth of new content including a host of new contracts you can take on, with the choice to play however you want. Whether that be by going head-on in combat, taking a stealthier approach, or opting for diplomacy, how you do the contracts is up to you. With new settings, NPCs, and objectives, the DLC is said to "offer endless mission variety and a near-infinite amount of content to enjoy."

Odyssey also brings with it first-person combat, where you can get caught up in "intense" first-person fights and change up your weapons and gear. You can also "coordinate with teammates to master a multi-layered, deep, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs, and Starships converge."

Throughout the galaxy, social hubs can also be found which are public outposts where you can procure services, get "expert support" from engineers, and form alliances. The hubs also aid in helping you get your hands on more weapons upgrades and gear.

This latest expansion comes after the Horizons season pass, which introduced planetary landings to the space-faring adventure. Odyssey, though, looks set to take it to a whole other level when it releases next year.

