Teslagrad 2, the sequel to beloved puzzle platformer Teslagrad, dropped a trailer and a ton of info during today's Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

The sequel, which was originally announced in 2020, will let players step into the snow boots of Lumina, a young Teslamancer who becomes stranded after her airship crash-lands in a dangerous northern land called Wyrmheim. She'll have to embark on a dangerous, platform-y adventure as she makes her way back home to her family, exploring abandoned towers and trying to survive in the wilderness. Of course, you'll be using electromagnetic powers to help you along the way, just like in the original game.

Teslagrad debuted in 2013 and immediately drew the attention of platformer players, especially Metroidvania fans thanks to its unique ability upgrades. The beautiful, steampunk-esque art style that looks almost hand-painted only added to its allure, and it seems like Teslagrad 2 is set to deliver even more of what made the original so good. We know the sequel will include new skills in addition to the ones available in the original game to help you move through platforming sections, so be prepared to slide, blink, and magnetize your way to victory.

Teslagrad 2 will debut in Spring 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It's being developed by Rain Games and published by Modus Games, the latter of which is well-known as the publisher of fantastic indies like Cris Tales and the upcoming Soulstice.

