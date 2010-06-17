E3 2010: Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword gameplay tips from Shigeru Miyamoto

We all love tips on how to play games better, right? That's why we should be thankful to Shigeru Miyamoto who went to great lengths at the Nintendo Conference to give gamers a few critical pointers on how NOT to play the latest Zelda game, Skyward Sword. The game won't be out until next year, so there's plenty of time to mentally hone those skills. With a little help from Shigeru Miyamoto, of course!

So, as expertly demonstrated by Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto, this is how NOT to play The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in 7 easy steps. These really are some great tips from the top!

1. Real swords and shields are not compatible with Wii

Make sure you use the correct Nintendo approved controllers. And don't forget to utilise the wrist-strap.

2. Don't play behind a curtain

Not only is this impractical, but it can interfere with Wii waves travelling in the air and consequently impair your enjoyment of Skyward Sword. Also, it's a bit weird.

3. Don't forget to flip out of the way of a Deku Baba plant

Otherwise they will bite you and you'll lose a piece of heart. Lose too many heart pieces and you lose the game. Plants in video games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword can be dangerous!

4. Spiders are fast and can be hard to kill with the slingshot

If you encounter difficulty, you might want to use the sword instead.

5. Bombs explode

If you have placed a bomb, be sure to step well back and do not return to the bomb until it has completely exploded.



6. When using the new 'beetle' item, avoid crashing

This new item is really only any good when it is operating in a state of not crashing. Use the Wii remote to avoid hitting any horizontal or vertical crashing areas.

7. Playing in a room with too many wireless devices may make your bow malfunction

It is possible that other elements of gameplay may also negatively suffer from exposure to an abnormal abundance of wireless devices. With this in mind, avoid playing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in an environment that has been filled with a 1000 or so wireless-device loving journalists.

