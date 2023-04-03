Dungeons & Dragons is a surprise box office hit, surpassing early expectations

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has surpassed box office expectations, having pulled in a respectable $38.5 million during its opening weekend in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the star-studded fantasy, which is inspired by Hasbro's tabletop game of the same name, was geared up to make $30 million over that same time period – but positive reviews and enthusiastic word of mouth has caused more cinemagoers to show up than initially anticipated. So much so, in fact, that the film took out John Wick: Chapter 4 as the nation's #1 movie of the week.

Globally, the Paramount and eOne picture has made around $71.5 million, which isn't far off half half the $150 million it supposedly cost to make. Among the countries where it topped the chart, the UK led with a strong $4.3 million.

Featuring the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Hugh Grant, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. It centers on Edgin (Pine), a sticky-fingered bard who accidentally teamed up with a shady wizard in the hopes of stealing the Tablet of Reawakening, and resurrecting his late wife. When the mission went sideways, he and Holga (Rodriguez) wound up in jail, while the wizard forged an alliance with their old con-man pal Forge (Grant).

Now, the pair must reunite what's left of their crew to stop the villainous pair, earn back the trust of Edgin's estranged daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman), and save Neverwinter.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in cinemas now.