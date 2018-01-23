Don't panic, but you'll either love or hate Game of Thrones season 8, according to Maisie Williams

The Great War is coming. I’m not talking about whatever Game of Thrones season 8 has cooked up, but the reaction to it. This might out-rank Star Wars: The Last Jedi as the one thing people will argue about for generations to come about whether it’s any good or not. That’s not my opinion, it’s the one of Arya Stark herself, Maisie Williams.

Asked by Radio Times to describe the final Thrones season in one word, which you can see below, Williams chose to be a bit more, let’s just say, wordy when it came to her response:

“It’s either going to be everything that everyone dreamed of, or it’s gonna be disappointing,” according to the youngest Stark sibling. “It depends which side of the fence you’re going to sit on. I think no matter what you do there’s definitely going to be that divide. It depends on what people want from the final season. I love it, but I don’t know. You never know.”

Ending such a beloved show is always going to garner a massive emotional response, both good and bad. It’s great that Maisie Williams is already aware of that because, as we saw from The Last Jedi, some of the feedback can be uncomfortably vicious. Thrones has built up a lot of goodwill over the years, though, so, even if they don’t stick the landing, it’s not going to be the end of the world.

Reading between the lines a little, the show might go into wish-fulfilment territory at some point (will Cersei finally get her comeuppance?) and it’s going to have some divisive moments. Possibly even a definitive winner of the Game of Thrones, who knows…?

Image: HBO