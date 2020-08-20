Titan's Doctor Who relaunches with two Doctors, Rose Tyler, and return of some cult-favorite '70s TV villains

The long-running Doctor Who comic book series is being relaunched for a new #1 this November, to feature not only the current Doctor, but David Tennant's Doctor, and the return of the '70s villains the Sea Devils.

And they're also reviving the classic Doctor Who UK comic title name - Doctor Who Comic.

"After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London, the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!," reads Titan Comics' description of the issue.

The Sea Devils debuted in the 1972 Doctor Who TV serial of the same name with the Third Doctor and his companion, Jo. Related to the land-based Silurians, the Sea Devils a Devils were at one time the rulers of Earth eons before recorded history. Their aquatic colonies were frozen in suspended animation, but resurfaced (pun not intended) and quickly set about trying to reclaim the Earth from humanity.

And it seems they'll try once again, as Titan Comics' new Doctor Who Comic series will see the Sea Devils fighting a human resistance force - led by none other than Rose Tyler.

"Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!"

Rose was last seen - err, well heard - in the 2019 audio series Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon.

Titan Comics' new Doctor Who Comic title is being written by Jody Houser, with art from Roberta Ingranata and Enrica Angiolini. The first issue's covers are drawn by Peach Momoko, Christopher Jones, Rachael Stott, and Mirka Andolfo - with a photo variant and a blank sketch variant also planned.

Check out those variants here:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Doctor Who Comic #1 goes on sale November 18.