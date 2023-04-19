Disney's take on Mario Kart just added the original Mickey Mouse, but something's off

Disney's answer to Mario Kart has added a classic character, but we can't help but feel like something's off.

On April 18, Disney announced that Mickey from the classic Steamboat Willie cartoon would be joining Disney Speedstorm in Season 2. As you can see from the tweet below, the 2D, monochrome character has been given a modern-day makeover so that he fits right in with the other 3D racers in the game. The only problem is… he looks so solid and pointy, not at all like the lively cartoon we're used to seeing.

D23 exclusive reveal: Racer Steamboat Mickey! @SpeedstormGame sees a new Racer whistle onto the track this summer. Learn more about how you can hit the tracks now: https://t.co/FvJSL56FRq pic.twitter.com/JTn7Haua7FApril 18, 2023 See more

There's a number of other 2D characters that have been through the same process to be added to the racing game - such as Mulan, Hercules, and Belle - but there's something particularly jarring about this version of Mickey. Maybe it would make more sense to us if he was sailing a steamboat around the race track instead?

This technically isn't the first time Steamboat Willie has been animated in 3D, Kingdom Hearts fans will already know that the character makes an appearance in Kingdom Hearts 2 in the Timeless River world. It's not just Mickey either, Donald, Goofy, and even Pete take on their classic Disney appearances when in this world. Perhaps the main reason this Mickey is throwing us off is the racing outfit as it's quite different from the outfit we're used to seeing him in.

Disney Speedstorm was announced last summer, and just like Mario Kart 8, sees players race along themed courses as a range of different Disney characters - some of which can be played right away and others need to be unlocked. The game was actually only released yesterday (April 18) via early access, meaning it'll continue to be adapted and improved by developer Gameloft as time goes on.