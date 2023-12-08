Disney Plus might add gaming and shopping alongside its streaming library

Disney might expand beyond streaming – by adding gaming and shopping to Disney Plus.

As reported by Variety, Disney is "mulling the launch of shopping and gaming experiences" as something that would further entice advertisers.

"The world of advertising experiences on [advertising-based video on demand] is an important place to be involved in," Disney advertising sales president Rita Ferro told the trade ahead of Disney’s upcoming CES presentation in January.

If it happens, expect details then. Right now, no further details are forthcoming – but it would be a chance for Disney’s streamer to stand out from the pack.

Gaming, of course, is nothing new for some streaming services. You may not realize it, but your Netflix account comes bundled with several games. This month alone sees Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available for subscribers in the App Store, Google Play store, and on the Netflix app. The current library features the likes of Oxenfree, Kentucky Route Zero, and Moonlighter.

Disney Plus, meanwhile, recently launched its cheaper tier with ads in the UK at a cost of £4.99/month. The streamer also struck a deal with ITV to allow two of their shows – Extraordinary and Under the Banner of Heaven – to appear on the ITVX on-demand service.

Elsewhere, Disney Plus partially unveiled – then swiftly deleted – its 2024 lineup. The real shocker? No Andor season 2, despite creator Tony Gilroy previously suggesting that an August 2024 release window would be possible. We have two words for that: Dank farrik.

